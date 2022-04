'Fear and terror': Inside Gaza militants' tunnel network

Members of the Al-Quds Brigades inside a tunnel in southern Gaza on April 17, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Tucked into the foot of a hill, the entrance is barely visible. But beneath the sandy soils of southern Gaza, lies a complex system of tunnels complete with electric lights, a ventilation system and telecoms cables. With tensions once again escalating in the region, Palestinian militants say they are preparing to use these hidden underground passages in any upcoming conflict with Israel.