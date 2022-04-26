'A lot of very desperate women': Texans forced to wait weeks for out-of-state abortions

In a small Louisiana clinic, Shayla is waiting to undergo a procedure to terminate her pregnancy, bringing to an end a long and anxious wait. Now in her 13th week of pregnancy, it has taken her over a month to get an appointment at the clinic, a five-hour car journey from her home in Houston. She is just one of many women from the Texas forced to look elsewhere for an abortion after the state introduced one of the toughest anti-abortion in the US.