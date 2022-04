In bulletproof vests and helmets, Ukrainian farmers risk lives to plough fields

Yuri, a farmer in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

In the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, farmer Yuri is getting ready for a day's work ploughing fields. Before setting off, he puts on a bulletproof vest and a ballistic helmet. Since the Russian invasion on February 24, farming in this area near the frontlines has become a high-risk profession, but farmers like Yuri are determined to continue working in a sector vital to the Ukrainian economy.