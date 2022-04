Central African Republic adopts bitcoin as an official currency, a first in Africa

03:05 Vegetable seller Dina counts money at her stall in Bangui, Central African Republic, on April 27, 2022. © AFP

The Central African Republic, one of the world's poorest nations, has become only the second country in the world to adopt bitcoin as an official currency. But some have questioned the need for the cryptocurrency in a country where few even have access to the internet.