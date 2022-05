As tobacco demand dries up, Malawians turn to growing cannabis

Malawian cannabis farmer Falice Nkhoma, who recently switched to growing the crop from tobacco. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Until recently, Falice Nkhoma was one of Malawi's many tobacco farmers. Now though, she has switched to growing what she hopes will be a more lucrative crop – cannabis. It comes as global demand for tobacco dwindles, a huge economic problem for a country that depends on the leaf for 70 percent of its export income.