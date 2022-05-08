In the West Bank's South Hebron Hills, 1,000 Palestinians vow to fight eviction

01:55

Video by: Gwendoline DEBONO

After a 23-year legal battle, Israel's Supreme Court has approved the eviction of just over 1,000 Palestinians from eight villages in the South Hebron Hills in the occupied West Bank.The Israeli army calls the area "firing zone 918" and has declared it a military zone since the late 1980s. The Jewish state asserts that the inhabitants who settled there were nomads – which they strongly deny. The area's Palestinian inhabitants have vowed to fight the eviction.