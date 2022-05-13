EXCLUSIVE: Kharkiv residents desperate for normal life after Russian troops retreat

02:26

Two months ago, Russian forces were closing in on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv, threatening to encircle it. But Ukrainian troops have managed to push Russian forces back, despite the ongoing threat of Russian bombardments. Our reporters Nadia Massih, Raid Abu Zaideh and Bastien Renouil visited the city where they found residents desperate for a return to normal life. For many, though, that dream is still far from reality.