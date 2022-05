Thousands take to streets across US to support abortion rights

04:24 Protestors begin crossing the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion rights demonstration on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. © Jeenah Moon, AP

Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of “My body, my choice” rang out as activists committed to fighting for what they called reproductive freedom.