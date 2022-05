'Racially motivated' mass shooting at supermarket in Buffalo, New York

01:37 Bystanders gather under an umbrella as rain rolls in after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. © Joshua Bessex, AP

Video by: David SMITH

An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three others at a grocery store in a Black neighbourhood of Buffalo, New York, before surrendering to authorities, who called it a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."