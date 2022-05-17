The red carpet is ready: Ukraine and zombies at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

03:40 Cannes 2022 © France 24

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday with a zombie-themed tribute to filmmaking by French director Michel Hazanavicius as the movie world returned to the Riviera hoping to breathe new life into an industry crippled by the pandemic. The curtain-raiser was preceded by a video address from Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for "a new Chaplin" to confront the world's dictators. FRANCE 24's Juliette Montilly and Nina Masson report.