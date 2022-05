Biden calls on US to reject 'poison' of White supremacy after Buffalo mass shooting

00:52 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after visiting a memorial near a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, on May 17 2022. © Nicholas Kamm, AFP

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called out what he branded the "poison" of white supremacist ideology behind a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and said that racism is being stoked for political gain.