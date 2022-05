'I was disfigured,' Bérénice Bejo of ‘Final Cut’ tells FRANCE 24 in Cannes

03:06 Bérénice Bejo 2022 © France 24

The 75th Cannes Film Festival opened Tuesday night with the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius' zombie comedy “Final Cut” – a love letter to comedy filmmaking and B-list zombie movies from the team behind the award-winning "The Artist". Lead actress Bérénice Bejo spoke to FRANCE 24.