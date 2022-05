Civilians return to Ukraine’s Irpin after trauma of Russian occupation

02:41 Artem (L), a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, bends down to help his son in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv. © France 24 screengrab

Weeks after it was liberated by Ukrainian soldiers, locals are returning to Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv – despite the trauma of occupation and exile. FRANCE 24 reports.