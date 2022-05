‘We are really helpless’: Sri Lanka crisis leaves cancer patients without vital medicine

02:26 Patients sit in the waiting room of the Apeksha cancer hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

A major shortage of drugs and medical supplies could amount to a death sentence for some patients, doctors at one of Sri Lanka's largest cancer hospitals have warned, as the country grapples with a severe economic crisis. Patients and their families say they have been left feeling helpless and scared as they wait to see if they will have access to the medication they desperately need.