'Symbol of courage': Kyiv tattoo marathon raises money for Ukrainian forces

02:29 Maksym, 18, gets a tattoo at a weekly tattoo marathon held to raise funds for the military in Podil, Kyiv, Ukraine on May 21, 2022 © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Every Saturday for the past seven weeks, a former factory in central Kyiv has been hosting a "tattoo marathon", with dozens of locals getting inked in a show of support for the country's war effort. All proceeds are donated to Ukrainian forces fighting on the front lines.