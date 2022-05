Ten minutes with Lee Jung-jae: "Squid Game" superstar speaks with FRANCE 24 in Cannes

"Squid Game" superstar Lee Jung-jae in Cannes (2022) © Juliette Montilly

South Korean movies are making a strong showing at the Cannes Film Festival, riding on a wave of enthusiasm for series like "Squid Game" and movies like "Parasite". "It feels like South Korean culture is living a kind of Golden Age," says Lee Jung-jae, the superstar actor in Netflix's "Squid Game", whose debut as a director, "Hunt", has screened out of competition at Cannes. Interview.