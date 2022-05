Ukrainian army and volunteers gather Russian dead from Kharkiv rubble

Digging among the rubble of destroyed buildings, Ukrainian servicemen and volunteers are engaged in a gruesome task: gathering the bodies of dead Russian soldiers. So far they have collected around 60 bodies in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have retreated in recent weeks, stacking them in a refrigerated rail carriage. It is hoped that the bodies may be exchanged for Ukrainian war prisoners.