US's biggest gun lobby prepares for major gathering in shadow of mass shootings

01:37 Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial in front of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. © Chandan Khanna, AFP

America's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday in Houston, just 280 miles (450 km) from the scene of the country's worst school shooting in a decade.