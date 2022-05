'It’s a female gaze that we need, that we crave’: Kate Winslet speaks with FRANCE 24 in Cannes

02:23 Kate Winslet in Cannes - 2022 © France 24

L’Oréal Paris spokesperson and Academy Award winner Kate Winslet speaks with FRANCE 24 about gender equality in the film industry and her advice for women in cinema. She was the juror for the Lights on Women Award, created by L’Oréal in partnership with the Cannes Film Festival to tackle underrepresentation of women filmmakers.