Documenting destruction: The race to map Ukraine's historic buildings

02:20 French engineer and specialist in 3D data acquisition Emmanuel Durand uses his laser-scanner on May 26, 2022, to map the architecture of the Karkhiv fire station © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A team of experts is racing against the clock to carry out detailed 3D maps of Ukraine’s historic buildings, hundreds of which have been left severely damaged by three months of brutal warfare. It is hoped the models will conserve the memory of these monuments, help with any future restoration and document the destruction to Ukraine's cultural heritage as a result of Russia's invasion.