Canada proposes legislation for total 'freeze' on handgun ownership

00:32 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a news conference about gun-control legislation in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario on May 30, 2022. © Blair Gable, Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States.