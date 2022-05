Underwater wonder: The race to save a Marseille cave's prehistoric art

02:27 The Cosquer Cave near Marseille, France. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

The Cosquer Cave, whose entrance is deep under water off the coast of Marseille, France, is home to one of Europe's most stunning examples of prehistoric cave art. But with sea levels rising as a result of climate change, archaeologists are in a race against time to study and preserve the site before it is too late.