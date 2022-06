'Justice for Genivaldo': Outrage in Brazil after Black man suffocates in police car

02:30 People protest against police brutality and racism in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 1, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Outraged protesters took to the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 1 to demand justice in a case of alleged police brutality in which a Black man suffocated after being shut inside the trunk of a police car with an open gas canister.