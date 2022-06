Saudi Arabia: Pioneering female car mechanics flout gender stereotypes

02:16 Mechanics at work in a garage in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 26, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Only four years ago, women in Saudi Arabia were banned from driving. But now, a handful of pioneering women have gone from behind the wheel to under the hood, taking on jobs as trainee mechanics and challenging gender stereotypes in the still deeply conservative country.