A country 'worth defending': Finnish women learn defence skills amid Russia fears

nnish women take part in a voluntary civil defence course in Hattula, Finland May 28, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, there has been a surge in the number of women in Finland signing up for defence and survival training, according to the organisation that runs the courses, amid fears in the country that they could be the Kremlin's next target.