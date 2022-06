'A little bit of panic': Thai railway market makes post-pandemic comeback

a passenger train passing through the Mae Klong railway market in Samut Songkhram province, Thailand, on June 4, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Along a 500-metre stretch of railway track near Bangkok, Thailand, lies one of the world's most unique – and hair-raising – markets. Stalls at the Mae Klong Railway Market are set up so close to the tracks that vendors and shoppers must scramble out of the way each time a train passes. After two hard years due to the Covid-19 pandemic the market is now starting to recover.