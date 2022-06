'Filled with garbage': Kathmandu chokes as trash piles up

02:15 A pile of rubbish on a street in Kathmandu, Nepal, on June 9, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

For weeks, rubbish has been left to rot in the streets of Nepal's capital Kathmandu and now the stench of garbage is getting too much to bear for some locals and tourists. The problem comes after protests by villagers living next to a nearby landfill, who have barricaded roads to prevent garbage trucks getting through.