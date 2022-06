Scientists create robotic finger with 'living skin'

A robot finger covered with living skin created by researchers in Japan. © Reuters / Biohybrid Systems Laboratory / The University of Tokyo

Video by: Sam BALL

Scientists in Japan have created a robotic finger coated in living skin, in what they say could be a major step towards creating robots with a genuine human likeness. Like real human skin, the lab-grown coating is water-repellent, wrinkles up when the robot's finger curls and even has the ability to heal itself.