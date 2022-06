'The new mass murderers': Social media blamed in US teen drug deaths

A poster of victims of fentanyl overdose at a protest in Santa Monica, California, on July 13, 2022.

Video by: Sam BALL

Parents of teens who died from overdoses after taking drugs bought via social media protested outside the headquarters of Snapchat in California on Monday. As overdose deaths blamed largely on the opioid fentanyl soar among young people in the US, parents are demanding Snapchat and others do more to prevent drug sales on their platforms.