'Iron City': Train carriages host homeless Ukrainians in devastated Irpin

A hammock in front of a railway carriage that has been converted into accommodations in Irpin, Ukraine, on June 15, 2022.

Video by: Sam BALL

Railway carriages in the Kyiv suburb of Irpin have been converted into temporary accommodation to house some of the many people whose homes have been destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The carriages can house up to 25 families and come with air conditioning and Wi-Fi.