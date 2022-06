An 'oasis' in the playground: How Paris schools are adapting to a warming climate

02:23 The playground of the Jeanne d'Arc primary school in Paris on June 16, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

As another heatwave sweeps across France and much of Europe, children at a number of schools in Paris will at least have a space to cool off thanks to a project that is transforming playgrounds across the French capital to make them better suited to the warming climate. Called the 'Oasis' project, it sees asphalt schoolyards converted into shaded, green spaces constructed with natural materials.