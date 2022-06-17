A young woman's fight against Italy’s foetus graveyards
One year after getting an abortion, Francesca found a cross with her own name in Italy's largest graveyard.Without her consent, her foetus had been buried under a Catholic cross with her name and surname, revealing upsetting and negligent practices in a country where abortion rights are limited by widespread conscientious objection.