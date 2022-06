January 6 hearing: Trump pressed Pence in 'illegal' bid to overturn 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump pressured his vice president, Mike Pence, to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly Pence had no authority to do so, aides to Pence told the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. FRANCE 24's Kethevane Gorjestani tells us more.