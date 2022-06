Who is Rodolfo Hernandez, TikTok star and colombia presidential candidate ?

Colombia presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, an eccentric construction magnate, said on Wednesday he will respect the results of Sunday's vote whether he wins or loses to leftist rival Gustavo Petro. Who is this favourite candidate who has based his presidential campaign mainly on social media and TikTok?