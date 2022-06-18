Iraqis await Sadr bloc’s next move after mass resignation from parliament

02:11

A political crisis is deepening in Iraq, with a new government still unformed eight months after legislative elections. Influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose movement won 73 seats in parliament, announced the resignation of his bloc's members last week. The move has left many Iraqis uncertain about what the future holds for the powerful movement; many ask if it is even possible to form a government without it. FRANCE 24 correspondent Lucille Wasserman speaks to Iraqis about Sadr's latest move.