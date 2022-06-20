'Guns 4 Ukraine': How Miami is hoping to get firearms off the streets

02:00 A police officer holds a gun handed in at a buyback event in Miami on June 18, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

As the US once again grapples with how to curtail gun crime following a string of mass shootings, authorities in Miami, Florida, held a gun buyback event on Saturday June 18, with the firearms collected set to be donated to Ukraine to help the country in its fight against invading Russian forces. Authorities said they hoped the guns' destination would provide extra incentive for people to hand over their weapons.