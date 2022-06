'No way back': The Chechens fighting for Ukraine

02:36 Mansur, a Chechen commandant fighting in Ukraine against the Russian invasion. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Although militia under Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov are operating in Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion, hundreds of other Chechens have joined the fight on the side of Ukraine, risking not only their lives but the prospect of torture and imprisonment if they are captured, according to the fighters.