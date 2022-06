Martinique: Rising seas and disappearing villages

A view of the town of Prêcheur, on Martinique's northwest coast, on June 17, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

The village of Prêcheur, on Martinique's northwest coast, is slowly disappearing. Every year, a little more of the shoreline, along with homes, shops and bars, is lost to the sea. The village is a symbol of the urgent threat of rising sea levels to Martinique, where the water swelling by an average of 3.5mm a year, compared to 2.5 mm a decade ago.