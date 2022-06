What happens to our data after we die?

Young French entrepreneur Kilian Weydert created Repos digital to help French and Belgian clients deal with their deceased friends' and relatives’ social media accounts. © ENTR

When we die, we don't just leave behind our friends, pets and books. Our phones, social media and the internet in general hold so much information about ourselves that funeral companies have started offering services to take care of the digital afterlife, too.