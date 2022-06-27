'Ground Zero': Anger, defiance as Mississippi clinic carries out final abortions

02:35 A protester with a megaphone stands outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization abortion clinic in Mississippi on June 25, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

The Jackson Women's Health Organization, the abortion clinic at the centre of the US Supreme Court's momentous decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, is carrying out its final abortions before it will be forced to close its doors on July 4. As angry anti-abortion protesters gathered outside the clinic on Saturday, escorts chaperoned arriving patients, while a small number of pro-life activists came out to show their support.