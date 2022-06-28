Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in Texas

06:18 © France 24

Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the sweltering Texas heat in the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the US. Sixteen people were hospitalised, including four children. It’s among the deadliest of the tragedies that have claimed thousands of lives in recent decades as people attempt to cross the US border from Mexico. For more analysis, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. William Booth, Lecturer in Latin American History and UG Programme Director at the UCL Institute of the Americas. "The United States is deeply entangled in many structural problems which cause these long-standing patterns of migration," explains Dr. Booth.