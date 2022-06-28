Return to coal? Austria to reopen power station amid fears of Russian gas shortage

02:31 The Mellach coal power plant in southern Austria. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Austria is set to reopen its Mellach coal power plant two years after it was shut down to ensure the country can meet its energy demands amid fears of a shortage of gas from Russia. A host of other European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also considering using coal to make up for shortfalls in Russian gas, moving back to an energy source much of the continent has sought to phase out in recent years in order to meet carbon reduction targets.