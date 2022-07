Ecuador: government, indigenous leaders sign agreement ending protests

01:12 after 18 days of protests, Ecuador's government reaches an agreement with indigenous groups. File photo of a march by the indigenous movement in the capital. © Martin Bernetti, AFP

Thousands of Indigenous protesters left the Ecuadoran capital of Quito Thursday evening after their leaders and the government signed a deal that would cut fuel prices and end their cost-of-living demonstrations that largely paralyzed the country for 18 straight days.