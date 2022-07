India bans single-use plastics in bid to tackle waste

02:32 Plastic waste in New Delhi, India, on June 29, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

The production and sale of a host of single-use plastic products will be forbidden in India from July 1 as a landmark new law comes into effect. The country currently produces some four million tonnes of plastic waste per year, much of which ends up littering streets, choking rivers or piling up in landfills.