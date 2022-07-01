The quest of French youth to become professional footballers

AD Barry is a 22-year-old professional footballer whose career is at a crossroads. © ENTR

Pogba, Mbappé, Kanté: Paris has become a hotbed of international football stars. The French capital's suburbs are considered a breeding ground for European football talent, bringing young people from the region to harbour the same dream. This is the case for AD Barry, 22, who trained at PSG. ENTR met him while he was waiting to find a club.