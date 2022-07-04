'We choose Europe': Georgians rally to support EU membership bid

02:22 Georgian and EU flags are displayed at a rally in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 03, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

Tens of thousands rallied in the Georgian capital Tbilisi on Sunday, July 3, in the latest show of support for the country joining the European Union after its bid for candidate status was temporarily scuppered when EU leaders demanded the government enact sweeping political reforms. It was just the latest pro-EU protest in the country in recent weeks and comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine throws a spotlight on the future of former Soviet states in Europe.