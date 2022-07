Mozambique: Wiped out more than 40 years ago, rhinos make their return

02:31 A rhino in Limpop, South Africa, before being relocated to Zinave National Park in Mozambique, on May 30, 2022. © Reuters

Video by: Sam BALL

More than four decades after they were driven to extinction in the region, rhinos are once again roaming the wilds of Mozambique following an ambitious project to relocate a number of the animals from neighbouring South Africa.