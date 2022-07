'Like doomsday': The Pakistan villagers living in fear of melting glaciers

A glacier near Passu village in northern Pakistan on June 10, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

Pakistan is home to around 7,000 glaciers, more than can be found anywhere else on Earth outside of the pole. But as climate change heats up the planet, many of these glaciers are now melting, with devastating consequences for those who live nearby.