‘Violent destruction’: The looters raiding Albania’s ancient treasures

In the countryside of southeastern Albania, shards of ancient ceramics litter the landscape while the hills still bear the scars of illegal excavations. This, say archaeologists, is the work of illegal looters who are plundering Albania’s antiquities with near impunity.