'By any means': The human toll of Sudan's gold rush

02:36 Nafisa Ali Al-Awad, 8, who is unable to walk or speak, a handicap believed to be caused by her exposure to gold mining residues, is pictured in the village of Banat, Sudan, on June 6, 2022. © AFP

Video by: Sam BALL

A booming gold-mining industry in Sudan has seen people flock to areas where deposits are known to exist in hopes of striking it rich in one of the world's poorest countries. But these small-scale goldminers are also leaving behind vast mounds of toxic waste used in the extraction process, leading to tragic health consequences for those who live nearby.